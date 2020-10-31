Cristiano Ronaldo is called to Covid-19 after a negative test and becomes a replacement – Cm ao Minuto

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo will join the squad for Juventus’ visit to Spezia on Sunday after getting a negative result on Covid-19 on Friday after 17 days of quarantine.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a positive test on October 13 while focusing on the Portuguese team and has since failed one game for Portugal against Sweden and four in Juventus, two in Serie A and two in the Champions League.

“Everything is going well, Cristiano was negative for the coronavirus in the second test. He is fine and he will travel with the team.” , former soccer player Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo thinks it is important to see how the Portuguese player feels on Sunday and for the next week as he remembers that training at home like Cristiano is not the same as on the field.

With the Portuguese international absent, the Italian champions only won one in four games when visiting Dynamo Kiev, losing at home to FC Barcelona (2-0) and battling for the championship with Hellas Verona (1-1) and crotone (1-1).

In the league, the team that have been champions for the past nine seasons in a row are fifth, four points behind leaders AC Milan, followed by Napoli and Sassuolo, while Inter Milan are fourth.