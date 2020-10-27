Cristiano Ronaldo secures Georgina’s future and offers him a millionaire heir – Ferver



The engagement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez is getting more serious.

In this way that, with the changes he made to his will in the summer of 2019, the star stipulated that in the event of death, Gio would stay in the luxury villa he has in La Finca, Madrid.

The reveal was made by commentator Adriano Silva Martins during the CMTV program “Manhã CM” under the heading “Famous News”. “He wanted to protect her when he was missing. He wanted to protect Georgina’s future.”

With this step, CR7 offers the companion a clear future, as the luxury villa in this Spanish region is worth eight million euros.

Craque made changes to the inheritance that benefited daughter Alana’s mother.

Recall that the sensational couple drew attention last August by raising suspicions of a possible engagement. The player has already admitted that it is in his plans to tie the knot with Georgina, with whom he has a daughter, Alana Martina.