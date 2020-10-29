Cristina Esteves goes mad with a living cleaning girl – Ferver



Cristina Esteves was the protagonist of an unusual moment this Thursday October 29th while the news was broadcast on RTP3. A room cleaning maid passed behind the pivot as it fired to the right.

After the employee died, the journalist called her reason, which was still in the air. “You can’t be here,” he said, pointing to the camera.

The unusual preceded the launch of a beach right from Nazaré, which is in the spotlight. Hundreds of people have failed to respect the rules of social distance and the use of a mandatory mask to watch the waves in this region.

In social networks, the situation is the target of jokes from internet users.

See the moment!