Cristina Ferreira already knows the result of the Covid 19 test: I will continue in isolation for eight days – until I cook



Cristina Ferreira tested negative for Covid-19. The TVI presenter received the test result on Tuesday evening and immediately shared it with her followers.

“NEGATIVE. I have just received the result of the first diagnostic test that I just performed on DGS’s recommendation so that the result is more reliable and we have no risk of a false negative.” established “began with the statement.

Cristina remains optimistic and leaves a warning message. “I can’t leave the house, I have contacts, nothing. ISOLATION. This is what we are supposed to do. We are in a critical phase. These weeks are essential to prevent the accelerated spread of the pandemic. Try as little contact as possible as possible and safe. “

The presenter was therefore unable to carry out her program this week. “The ‘Day of Cristina’

is when Cristina comes back “.

Cristina Ferreira has been in prophylactic isolation since Friday when she learned that Bárbara Bandeira tested positive for the new coronavirus. The two had been together on ‘Cristina’s Day’ on Wednesday.