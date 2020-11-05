Cristina Ferreira on isolation: It feels like a prison, a cage that is boiling

Cristina Ferreira returned to the television screens this Thursday the 5th after two weeks of prophylactic isolation. The presenter talked to Manuel Luís Goucha on “Você na Tv!” and revealed details about their days in isolation. “The feeling of being isolated is terrible. It feels like a prison, a cage.” started sharing.

Though she never tested positive for the disease and didn’t feel “concerned” about the situation, the director of fiction and entertainment at TVl admits she went through complicated days and more fragile health. “The second time I had a headache and then I was a bit cold. I was always in contact with the doctor.”

“I had some symptoms that weren’t from Covid-19. The doctor herself told me that stress and anxiety make people get similar symptoms, and that’s why they’re afraid.” admitted live.

The presenter spoke of the difficulty of being away from her 12-year-old son Tiago and family members during the 14 days. On the other hand, she was relieved that they were all “protected”.

“The second Saturday was very difficult because my family will be together then,” he said.

Cristina Ferreira also took the opportunity to say thank you for the affection she had received during the days of her isolation. “People send us the best without being sick. This affection is incredible.”

When asked about love life, Cristina Ferreira joked: “It’s bad because I was isolated.”

“I haven’t washed so much dishes in my life in years,” said the moderator.