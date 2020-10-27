Cristina Ferreira says she tested negative for Covid-19 – Famous

The moderator and director of TVI, Cristina Ferreira, tested the new coronavirus negative, as announced on social networks this Tuesday.

“NEGATIVE. I have just received the result of the first diagnostic test that I just performed on the recommendation of the DGS, so that the result is more reliable and we don’t run the risk of a false negative result. Nevertheless, I will remain in isolation for another 8 days. I can do that Don’t leave home, have contacts, nothing. ISOLATION. This is what we are supposed to do. We are in a critical phase. These weeks are essential to avoid the accelerated spread of the pandemic. Try as little contact as possible and safely . “can be read in the publication.