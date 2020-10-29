Cristina Ferreira scolds Ruben Rua – while cooking

The weak audience of ‘VivaVida’, presented by Ruben Rua and Helena Coelho on TVI, gives Cristina Ferreira, the station’s entertainment and fiction director, cause for concern. Still in isolation, the star insists on sticking to professional commitments. So Cristina met the magazine team on Saturday afternoon via video conference and revealed pictures of the meeting on social networks. According to the website ‘Flash!’ If Cristina appears in one of the interventions with a washed face, but with an “expression of fewer friends”, which means that she was dissatisfied with a situation related to the program. In the video, Ruben appears with a heavy expression and Helena Coelho seems to be biting her nails as a sign of concern.

However, a source close to Cristina denies the atmosphere of tension with the team. “If Cristina Ruben gave a pig, she wouldn’t publish this picture.”

For the audience, ‘VivaVida’ is still not gaining any public attention. In the last broadcast, the format took third place behind SIC and RTP1.

It is recalled that Ruben Rua – who is also isolated – is one of Cristina’s bets with which he has an complicity relationship.