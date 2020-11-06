Cristina returns to TVI, but the presenter’s right man has Covid-19 – a Ferver

Cristina returned to work without the support of her colleagues João Patrício (left) and André Manso, who was infected with Covid-19

Cristina Ferreira has already ended her prophylactic isolation after contacting Bárbara Bandeira, who was infected with Covid-19, and now that she is back at TVI, she was surprised by another case. This time it was André Manso, a long-time friend and his assistant in the direction of the Queluz de Baixo station who tested positive for the new corona virus.

“He had no symptoms. He was tested on Wednesday because he was with someone who tested positive. He and his wife are both positive,” Cristina announced yesterday in an interview with Manuel Luís Goucha. But there are more victims: João Patrício, his other assistant and director of ‘Cristina’s Day’, will be isolated for the next two weeks because he has been in direct contact with his colleague. Given the situation, Cristina warned of the easy spread of the virus. “If I had come to work and had lunch with them, I would have gone home for another 14 days.” Over the days he spent closed at home without contact with his son Tiago and his parents, he admitted difficulties. “The feeling of being isolated is terrible. It’s like being in jail, like you’re locked up.”

Anxiety triggered symptoms

During the second week in detention, Cristina developed symptoms related to Covid-19. “I started with a headache and had colds. I was always in touch with the doctor who told me that fear makes people have symptoms and makes them fearful.”