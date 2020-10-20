Critical Care Devices Market – How the Business Will Grow in 2026?

Europe critical care devices market size had reached USD 9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow over 2020-2026. Presence of a large number of drug machinery manufacturers in the region along with availability of advanced healthcare facilities with well-equipped machines is boosting regional growth. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, general treatment affordability as well as favorable medical reimbursement scenario across Europe may further boost product penetration.

The critical care devices market is projected to register notable growth owing to rising cases of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Increasing number of admissions in emergency units or intensive care units (ICU) could boost the demand for these devices.

Rise in number of hospital admissions in emergency units or ICU (intensive care units) will drive global critical care devices market outlook. Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, demand for critical care devices such as pulse oximeters, vital sign monitors, ventilators etc. in intensive care units is escalating. As of July 20, 2020, more than 14 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported and over 600,000 people have died, globally.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has skyrocketed the demand for healthcare devices like ventilators across several countries. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases could stimulate the need for high-quality critical care devices. According to a study conducted by Global Market Insights, the critical care devices market might surpass USD 51 billion by the year 2026.

Surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are expected to enhance the adoption of cardiac monitoring devices. Estimates suggest that the cardiology segment could register a CAGR of more than 2% within the end of the predicted timeframe. According to the WHO, CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, resulting in an estimated 17.9 million deaths every year. Reports claim that four out of five cardiovascular deaths occur due to strokes and heart attacks. Advancements in healthcare technologies could improve the functionality of critical care devices and help minimize cardiology related diseases.

Some of the prominent manufacturers of critical care devices worldwide are GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Dragerwerk, ResMed and Getinge, among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Critical Care Devices Market, By Application Field

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Renal Care

5.2.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Cardiology

5.3.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Neurology

5.4.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Critical Care Devices Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.3.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Specialty clinics

6.4.1. Market size by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

