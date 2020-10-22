CRT Devices Market To Register Phenomenal Growth Rate Till 2026

The cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market is likely to gain considerable revenue growth on account of rising cases of cardiovascular diseases and cardiac arrests. CRT devices mainly ensure a healthy heart rhythm. They use a pacemaker to allow the heart to reinstate the regular heartbeat pattern. These devices usually functions on the timing between the left and right sides of the heart.

Future cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market trends will be driven by ongoing technological developments. Biotechnology companies are constantly investing in research and development to offer novel solutions. Current R&D activities are being focused around improvements in battery life, quadripolar leads, and less invasive installation.

For the record, the cardiac resynchronization therapy system is built on two parts, the first one being the heart device and the second one being the insulated wires, also known as leads. The heart device is made up of a small computer and a compact battery fitted into a small pocket-sized titanium metal case. The insulated wires on the other hand are implanted to transmit electrical impulses to the heart. The therapy improves the heart’s efficiency and helps in increasing the blood flow.

CRT devices like cardiac EP solutions generally have a small electronic component that is surgically implanted under the layer of skin to ensure healthy working of heart ventricles. Moreover, technological innovation in these devices could enhance the functionality of CRT treatment.

Rise in number of critical heart-related issues has driven the requirement for complicated patient devices and the need for constant follow up from electro-physiologists, cardiologists, general practitioners and heart failure specialists at hospitals. Back in 2019, the hospital segment had bagged a valuation of $950 million and is predicted to register noteworthy growth over the predicted timeframe.

The demand for cardiac resynchronization therapy devices in APAC will be largely driven by South Korea. A 2017 census revealed that seniors accounted for about 14% of the country’s total population. A massive geriatric population and ongoing developments in healthcare technologies will foster the regional growth. South Korea cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market will grow at 9% through 2026.

Companies operating in the cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market are implementing strategic business plans like product innovation, collaboration and business expansion to extend their geographical reach and market presence. Taking July 2020 for instance, Abbott announced that the U.S. FDA has given clearance to its newly developed next-generation cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) and Gallant implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) devices. These devices come with an advanced patient smartphone platform & Bluetooth technology and offer MRI compatibility as well as good battery longevity.

