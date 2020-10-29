Cryogenic Valve Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Cryogenic Valve Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Cryogenic Valve Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Cryogenic Valve market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2025.

Rising number of acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations among leading companies in order to bridge the existing gaps in their respective product offerings and end-user requirements as well as to tackle geographical limitations is a major factor driving the growth of global cryogenic valve market. A rise in global LNG trade that has increased the demand for transportation and storage services for cryogenic gases. In addition, growing demand for industrial gases is further aiding the market expansion.

Based on the type, the market is divided into globe, check, gate, ball and others. Among these, the report states that ball segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall market during the forecast period. Ball-based cryogenic valves not only offer better flow and simplicity, but also are quick to operate and hence, are favored for automation.

In terms of gas type, the market is divided into LNG, nitrogen, oxygen and others. LNG accounted for a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to register continuous growth during the forecast period. Rising demand of LNG from the developing countries along with rising investments from by public entities towards clean and secure environment are fueling the segmental growth.

With reference to the end-user landscape, energy & power segment held a major share in global cryogenic valve market in 2019, followed by chemicals and food & beverage segment. The product is highly adopted in the energy and power industry for the applications such as transportation, regasification, and liquefaction.

From the regional perspective, worldwide cryogenic valve market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and MEA. The report states that Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to record continuous growth during the study period, with China being the major contributor followed by Japan and South Korea respectively. Factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the use of clean energy fuel in tandem with increasing purchasing power are facilitating the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global cryogenic valve market include Emerson Electric Co., Valco Group, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group PLC, Samson Controls Inc., Schlumberger, Velan Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., L&T Valves Ltd., and Bray International among others.

Question 1: What factors are driving the growth of Asia Pacific cryogenic valve market?

Answer: Factors like rising consumer awareness regarding the use of clean energy fuel in tandem with increasing purchasing power are driving the growth of Asia-Pacific cryogenic valve market.

Question 2: How will energy & power end-user landscape contribute towards the growth of global cryogenic valve market?

Answer: Cryogenic valves are highly adopted in the energy and power industry for the applications such as transportation, regasification, and liquefaction.

Question 3: Which are the key players operating in global cryogenic valve market?

Answer: The key players for global cryogenic valve market include Emerson Electric Co., Valco Group, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group PLC, Samson Controls Inc., Schlumberger, Velan Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., L&T Valves Ltd., and Bray International among others

