Crypto Asset Management Market Size to Soaring at 23.8% CAGR by 2027

Global Crypto Asset Management Market is valued approximately USD 0.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Crypto asset management is a platform that manages the digital assets as well as stores and maintains the distributed electronic ledger through the network. It contains cryptocurrency funds, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, block-chain companies and initial coin offering (ICO). Crypto asset management is widely used in financial institutions and retail & eCommerce. The global Crypto Asset Management is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as many countries are approaching crypto asset management for better liquidity of funds across the nation. The high remittances in developing countries, growth in venture capital investments, safeguarding cryptocurrency assets and proliferation of blockchain technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Major companies in this report are

Coinbase

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Crypto Finance AG

Vo1t Ltd

Bakkt, Llc

BitGo

Ledger

METACO SA

ICONOMI

Exodus Movement, Inc.



By Solution:

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Web-based

Mobile

By Mobile Operating Solution:

iOS

Android

by End-User:

Individual

Enterprise

By Enterprise Vertical:

Institutions

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

