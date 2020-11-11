CT Scanner Market 2020: Latest Development & Trends Forecast To 2026

CT scanner market is expected to register sizable growth over the coming years as a result numerous benefits offered by these systems in contrast to other imaging modalities. Rising incidence of bone-related disorders and a surge in cases of road accidents is anticipated to fuel the need for CT scanners. Growing inclination towards minimally invasive diagnostic procedures along with the ongoing trend of medical tourism across emerging countries are some key aspects that will positively influence the CT scanner industry growth.

Speaking of the overall market review, global CT scanner industry is typically bifurcated into vivid domains including the architecture, types, end-user, applications, and strong regional landscape.

In terms of the architecture segmentation, C-arm segment is expected to depict a CAGR of 6 per cent through 2026, perhaps due to the product’s innumerable applications in vivid procedures including urology, orthopedic, neurology, cardiac, and other similar procedures. C-arm CT scanners have the ability to move around the patient and obtain HD images by ensuring the comfortability of the patient, thus increasing its use across small as well as large hospitals and research organizations.

Elaborating on the type bifurcation, CT scanner market from portable scanners segment would accrue substantial gains in the years to follow, mainly due to the advantages associated with these, including reduced travelling time, shorter installation time, and minimal logistic issues. Portable CT scanners offer faster access to data which is required to make necessary patient care decisions within lesser time duration.

Exploring into the regional façade, Asia Pacific CT scanner market is predicted to depict a CAGR of 7.6 per cent over 2020 to 2026, and this can be accounted to a rise in number of ageing population, especially in countries like Japan and India, which have now emerged as a prominent growth hub for overall CT scanner industry. Not to mention, constant economic advancements in the APAC region have indeed led to advancements in medical technologies, offering huge growth prospects to the regional market development.

Companies operating in the CT scanner market are investing in new technology and product development. For example, in 2019, leading health technology firm, Philips launched its new Incisive CT platform to help healthcare organizations and imaging departments meet their most important clinical, financial and operational goals, as well as help enhance the CT experience for patients and staff. With such innovations, Global Market Insights, Inc., reports that the CT scanner market may surpass USD 8.6 billion by 2026.

