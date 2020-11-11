CT Scanner Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware According to the recent research report titled ‘Global CT Scanner Market: Analysis By Type, By Architecture , By Technology, By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) — By Application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Others). By Region ’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global CT scanner market is expected to grow substantially over 2019-2024, registering a y-o-y growth rate of 6.4% throughout.

Global CT scanner market is majorly driven by innovations & technological advancements, rising pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of hospitals, and growing elderly population who are susceptible to various health complications. Besides, escalating healthcare expenditure and frequent replacement of CT scanners are other rationales influencing the industry expansion, cites the report.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2191016/?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

On the contrary, rising concerns regarding the adverse effects of radiation from CT scanners, availability of refurbished products, and high costs associated with this technology may negatively impact the industry expansion over the analysis timeline.

Based on type, global CT scanner market is classified into stationary and portable scanner, among which, the latter segment showcased considerable growth in the recent past. Increasing number of patients with several health issues, along with broadening application in neurology, and development of multi-slice scanners for eliminating the need for patient transportation are contributing the segment growth.

Speaking of the architecture, global CT scanner market is divided into O-Arm and C-Arm. Whereas, on the basis of technology, the market is categorized into cone-beam, high-slice, mid-slice, and low-slice segment. Based on the application spectrum, the industry is split into into oncology, neurology, cardiology, diagnostic, and others.

From a regional perspective, global CT scanner market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report states that North America held the largest market share in 2019. Burgeoning cases of chronic diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and type 2 diabetes, coupled with peaking healthcare expenditure and surging death toll due to several health disorders are supporting the regional market expansion.

Major players in global CT scanner market are Neusoft Corp., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Co., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Question and Answer: Global CT Scanner Market

Q1) Which growth driving factors of global CT scanner market?

Answer: Innovations & technological advancements, rising pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of hospitals, and growing elderly population are the key growth drivers of global CT scanner market.

Q2) Which factors are arresting the growth of global CT scanner market?

Answer: Rising concerns regarding the adverse effects of radiation from CT scanners, availability of refurbished products, and high costs associated with this technology are negatively impacting the industry expansion.

Q3) Why are portable CT scanners witnessing an increased demand?

Answer: Increasing health issues, broadening application in neurology, and development of multi-slice CT scanners are driving the demand for portable CT scanner.

Q4) Which are the established players in global CT scanner market?

Answer: Major players in global CT scanner market are Neusoft Corp., Canon Medical Systems (CMS), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Company, Shimadzu Corp., Samsung Medison, Philips Group, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-ct-scanner-market-analysis-by-type-stationary-portable-by-architecture-c-arm-o-arm-by-technology-low-slice-md-slice-high-slice-cone-beam-by-application-by-region-by-country-2019-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2014-2024-by-application-diagnostic-cardiology-oncology-neurology-others-by-region-n-america-europe-apac-row-by-country-us-canada-uk-germany-france-italy-india-china-japan-australia?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blo