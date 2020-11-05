CTT’s profit falls by 81.1% to EUR 4.3 million by September – Executive Digest

CTT’s profit declined 81.1% year over year in the first nine months of this year, reaching 4.3 million euros, the group said in a statement released on Wednesday.

This result attributable to the shareholders was due, among other things, to the reduction in EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), which amounted to 17.3 million euros in the same period, which corresponds to a decrease of 49.6% compared to the previous year in the same period of last year.

CTT’s operating profit was € 534.3 million, 1% less than in 2019.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached EUR 24.3 million (-9.6%) in the third quarter. Without the effects of the elections in the third quarter of 2019, EBITDA only decreased by EUR 0.7 million (-2.7%). In the first nine months of the year, it reached 57.7 million euros (-21.3%) due to the strong impact of Post and others (-53.2% compared to the same period last year). The EBITDA for the other business areas increased significantly in the first nine months of the year (+ 111.3%).

The company also notes that the Express and Parcels segment in Portugal achieved record revenues in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.5% to 29.4 million euros, the commercial offering focused on digital media, which CTT in the last Months ago.

Banco CTT, on the other hand, posted a solid performance in the quarter and achieved a positive net result, which made it possible to achieve a positive EBIT over the course of the year.