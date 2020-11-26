Cultural budget increases by 170 million to 2.1 billion euros

Berlin (dpa) – The budget for federal culture increased significantly in the Crown era. The Bundestag Budget Committee approved an increase of 170 million euros in Berlin on Thursday. This means that a record € 2.1 billion will be available for cultural spending next year. “Numerous cultural projects in all parts of the country can also be carried out with the support of the federal government,” said Patricia Lips, lead rapporteur of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group.

One of the more than 100 projects for which the federal government has pledged additional funding was the renovation of the Bayreuth Festival Hall at a cost of € 84.7 million. In the house on Green Hill, where the Richard Wagner Festival traditionally takes place, many works are pending. The federal government is making € 100 million each available to the Saxony-Anhalt Cultural Foundation and the Thuringian Palace and Gardens Foundation until 2027. Both countries have to counter-finance the same amount.

With 42 million euros, Berlin’s Urania will be transformed into a national citizens’ forum for democracy and diversity, science and the environment. “Culture, memory and conservation are important to the federal government, especially in the capital,” said SPD MP Swen Schulz. The Bauhaus Archive will receive an additional 14 million euros. The third partial repair to the House of World Cultures is supported with over two million euros. Germany’s largest cultural institution, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, is now receiving nearly 160 million euros with five million euros for the maintenance of the partly dilapidated buildings.

Chemnitz can count on 25 million euros from the federal government for its European Capital of Culture 2025 program, the same amount should come from Saxony. This will support the city in “calling to the world its cultural diversity in the spirit of its title,” said Culture Minister Monika Grütters (CDU).