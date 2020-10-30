Cultural institutions in Saxony offer performances up to the block

Leipzig / Dresden (dpa / sn) – Music at the last minute: Many cultural institutions in Saxony want to delight their audience on Sunday and therefore the evening before the planned partial blockade. In some places the performances have even been brought forward because the doors of concert halls and theaters close for a month from Monday.

The Leipzig Opera brought the premiere of Wagner’s “Lohengrin”, announced for November 7, 2020, to Sunday in an abridged version. “When, if not now ?! On the last day before the necessary closure, we are rolling out the red carpet to offer our loyal and enthusiastic audience the premiere of Lohengrin,” said Artistic Director and General Music Director Ulf Schirmer. The afternoon premiere of the Junge Oper Leipzig, “Amadeus Musikus” in the concert foyer will also remain on the program.

The Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden preferred a special concert scheduled on Tuesday at the Kulturpalast. The program includes works by Strauss, Beethoven and Schumann. Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider is the soloist of Beethoven’s violin concerto. “We are delighted that, with this special concert transfer, we can still offer our audience this program in this wonderful concert hall,” said Chief Conductor Christian Thielemann. The professionally developed hygiene concept in the Kulturpalast has proven itself well. In addition, attention is now being paid to compliance with all regulations.

As expected, Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” will premiere on Sunday at the Semperoper. However, only 331 guests are allowed in the hall and not a good 500, as originally intended by the Saxon State Opera. The director is Josef E. Köpplinger of the Gärtnerplatztheater in Munich, the musical director is Omer Meir Wellber. Katerina von Bennigsen, Christa Mayer and René Pape, among others, will take part in the show. The boys of the Tölzer Boys Choir are also involved.