Cultural institutions remain closed at least until mid-January

Culture lovers will have to hang out in the German capital for a long time. Leftist politician Klaus Lederer gives a small preview of when the facilities could reopen soon.

Berlin (dpa) – Berlin’s cultural institutions will remain closed at least until mid-January due to the crown. This was announced by Culture Senator Klaus Lederer (left) in Berlin.

Cultural institutions should be among the first to be allowed to open, if possible, “if the infection situation permits,” Lederer said in a video message on his Twitter account. “We are certainly not at this point in December”.

He has spoken to many cultural institutions. “We all share the opinion that we probably won’t be in this situation until at least mid-January,” Lederer said. “I also think it will take a little longer,” he added.