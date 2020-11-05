Cultural scene – «It’s about the existence of people»

Berlin (dpa) – With the accreditation of lost sales for independent soloists, the cultural scene can count on new support in the Corona crisis.

Culture Minister Monika Grütters is delighted with a “separate series for independent soloists”. According to them, “the largest target group, along with other sectors, will come from the creative industries”.

According to the CDU politician, the cultural and creative sector concerns the existence of 1.5 million people who contribute more than 100 billion euros of added value to the gross domestic product.

The federal government’s new overall package includes ten billion euros. According to information on Thursday, self-employed people who are directly affected can use 75% of their sales from a similar period last year. Other state benefits may be considered.

Federal state culture ministers had promoted such support since the first crown-related restrictions in the spring. “This is a very important signal,” Grütters said of the dpa. Self-employed workers such as artists or musicians can now apply directly for a loan of up to 5,000 euros. “This is also a recognition of their way of living and working”. A tax consultant is only needed beyond this limit – and with it the bureaucracy feared by many cultural operators.

After the first general aid package from the federal government and numerous initiatives in individual countries, there was already specific support for the cultural and creative scene. The € 1 billion aid package, dubbed “Neustart Kultur” by Grütters, is currently being sent to affected individuals and institutions.

For a long time, freelance artists who, as in other industries, also work as self-employed, felt left alone. For example, they could not claim the running costs, for example if their apartment was also the place for work or exercises. So they mainly depended on the specially open Hartz IV base security, where many of those affected were not seen.

Zoë Claire Miller of the Professional Association of Visual Artists (BBK) in Berlin defines these pathways as “dysfunctional”. From the association’s point of view, there could be clear consequences for those affected without further help. “It’s about the existence of people,” Miller said of the German news agency. The restrictions would also have an effect beyond November, which is now affected. Consequently, it should also be possible to claim the salary of a fictitious entrepreneur for the self-employed.

For the German Cultural Council, the new aid is a step in the right direction. “The politicians have recognized that they cannot maintain their tough stance,” said the managing director of the umbrella organization of federal cultural associations, Olaf Zimmermann, of the Berlin dpa. Self-employed workers in the cultural sector are “particularly mistreated”. With the door now open, the conditions can be discussed. It is important “not to hinder aid with bureaucratic obstacles”.

For Grütters, the needs are now properly recognized. “It is expected to be able to apply for aid directly, without red tape and easily,” he said. “This is progress in our efforts to overcome the crisis, and above all it is a sign of appreciation for the many who are active in the cultural and creative industries and who do a lot for our community there.”

Furthermore, those indirectly affected should also be able to obtain temporary aid. “This also applies to the cultural sector. There are many in the cultural and creative industries that are visible on the cultural scene, but there are often many more people working in the background who make artistic performance possible in the first place. They are taken into consideration if they earn 80% of their income in the context of the activities directly concerned “.

Public aid alone is not enough in many places. This is why there are numerous national initiatives through which private donations are collected for those affected. Another call was made on Thursday: the Society of Friends of the Berlin Academy of the Arts advertised an emergency aid fund that had been running since April 2020. So far, more than 56,000 euros have flown to 43 artists from 22 countries .