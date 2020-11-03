Cultural spaces expect event plans to respond to restrictions due to Covid-19 – Culture

Dozens of cultural institutions in different cities across the country said in a joint statement this Tuesday that they will remain open but that later exhibition times are expected given recent measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re still open, we started earlier,” you can read in the statement shared by dozen of rooms, from the three national theaters (D. Maria II, São Carlos and São João) to the passing city theaters of Lisbon and Porto Centro Cultural de Belém, Theatro Circo, Braga, Cineteatro Louletano, Teatro Académico Gil Vicente, Coimbra and Coliseu do Porto.

The rooms remain open “in order to guarantee the cultural offer and to comply with all rules for the safety of the public and all professionals involved”, however with anticipation of the opening times of the shows, “so that the public can fulfill their duty of civic reminder”.

“The new timetables can be found on each theater’s website,” they add.

In concrete terms, for example at the Teatro Nacional São João in Porto, the only change is that “the concerts scheduled for 9:00 pm will pass by 7:00 pm,” according to an official source from the institution that manages São João Carlos Alberto Theater and São Bento Monastery da Vitória.

At D. Maria II. The show “Ultima Hora”, which is sold out until November 15th, will be shown in the Sala Garrett (to which she will return after a tour of the interior and coast of Portugal) on Wednesday – Friday to Saturday at 6:00 pm and on Sundays until 4pm, while “F” in the Sala Estúdio will keep the initial presentation times until November 8th: Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 5.30pm.

Alkantara Festival, National Ballet Company / Teatro Camões, Municipal Theater São Luiz, Teatro Art’Imagem, Teatro do Bairro, Teatro do Bairro Alto, Teatro Diogo Bernardes de Ponte de Lima, Municipal Theater of Porto – Rivoli and Campo Alegre, United Artists – Teatro da Politécnica , Teatro Sá da Bandeira, Sala Estúdio Latino, Teatro da Trindade and Teatro Villaret are some of the spaces, companies and festivals that have subscribed to the communiqué and have their schedules adjusted to the new restrictions.

In Vila Nova de Famalicão Casa das Artes anticipated the show times planned for the weekend at 8.45 pm and reported on the Tainá concert (Friday) and the piece “With you crossing the desert of the world”. (Saturday).

At the Vila Flor Cultural Center in Guimarães, personal shows will be suspended until November 7th and the strategy to be followed under the new restrictions is still being defined.

The city council of Viana do Castelo reported that “the cultural program foreseen for communal equipment and schedules will be readjusted and planned according to the rules”, as announced by the government for 121 communes.

These measures do not apply to the cultural center, the largest concert hall in the city and the Viana do Castelo district, “without a schedule until December 31, 2020”. This room has been converted into a rear health unit with up to 200 beds.

For its part, the Municipal Theater of Vila Real decided to anticipate the music, theater and dance shows for 9:00 p.m. to meet the 10:30 p.m. closure obligation.

With regard to the cinema sessions, these take place at different times depending on the length of the respective film. There can be sessions at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Figueira da Foz Center for Art and Spectacles should keep all the planned shows but with “reasonable changes to the schedules” that have not yet been agreed with the producers responsible for each of the events, said the councilor of the Municipal Chamber with the Portfolio of Culture , Nuno Gonçalves.

In Chaves, the Teatro Experimental Flaviense maintains the cultural program and cinema sessions planned for November, but will bring the evening sessions to 8:30 p.m.

According to a source from Culturgest in Lisbon, the events announced for this space “are keeping their schedule as all shows end before 10:30 pm, with the exception of Doclisboa meetings at 9:30 pm which have been brought up to 7:00 pm” .

The Italian cinema festival in the Cinema São Jorge in Lisbon also awaited the opening and closing sessions on November 4th and 12th at 7:30 pm.

Also in Lisbon, in the Teatro Maria Matos, Manel Cruz will only give a concert on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. instead of the two that were scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Companhia de Atores in Algés, which will premiere the piece “Zé Someone” by Cláudia Semedo with texts by Beware Jack, Carlos Afonso and Chullage as well as interpretations by Afonso Lagarto, expected the sessions at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Espinho Auditorium chose to anticipate the Spanish Rodrigo Cuevas show, which was originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. next Friday and would last until 9:00 p.m., which means the schedules will be updated on all advertising platforms and on the house Contact individually the various viewers who have been found to have made a reservation by “email”. The upcoming concerts in this room in the Aveiro district will also try to anticipate them. However, the new times can only be set after the various musicians involved have been heard.

“It has always been our intention to propose different times for shows and we have had some experience lately in order to change our habits. At this point, however, the change will cause us some logistical and communication difficulties. Either way, it would be another way of canceling some concerts that we want to avoid because we continue to defend that it is possible to see a show safely, “said the programmer of the auditorium, André Gomes, to Lusa.

Other rooms will not change: In Castelo Branco, according to the Carlos Semedo Culture Council, Cineteatro Avenida will not be affected by the closure of the room at 10:30 p.m. for the time being. However, the mayor said if the situation in the municipality of Castelo Branco prolonged beyond November 18, they would have to make changes to the schedules of the planned shows, which run from 9:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon does not expect any changes to the schedules either, as the later concerts on their schedule begin at 9:00 p.m. and last for one hour.

In the case of cinemas, some of the exhibitors contacted by the Lusa Agency said they are still awaiting clarification from the General Inspectorate of Cultural Activities to make a decision. The Ideal and Nimas cinemas in Lisbon expected the last session around 8:00 p.m.

Speaking to the Lusa agency today, Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca described the responsiveness of cultural agents as “incredible and extraordinary”, who managed to change the opening times of the shows within 24 hours to guarantee that the culture does not stop “.

“Once again, the response from those in charge of public, private, municipal theatrical equipment, cinemas and the various culture-related agents has been incredible and extraordinary, as they were able to adjust the shows’ schedules within 24 hours to ensure the facilities close at 10pm : 30 o’clock, pursuing a common goal for the ministry, which is to ensure that culture does not stop, “stressed Graça Fonseca in statements to the Lusa agency.

Graça Fonseca also stressed that there has been no record of a contamination situation in cinemas, theaters or other cultural institutions since the reopening began with the approval of the government’s “deconfination plan”.

The cultural institutions in the 121 municipalities of mainland Portugal, which will be partially closed from Wednesday, will be closed at 10:30 p.m., according to the resolution of the Council of Ministers published in Diário da República on Monday.

The resolution explains the disaster situation related to the Covid-19 disease pandemic and states under the “special measures” for the 121 communities with the most restrictions that cultural institutions “must close at 10:30 pm”.

Theaters, cinemas, concert halls therefore appear similar to “catering establishments and the like”, with the opening times being extended by a further 30 minutes, with the exception of the closing at 10:00 pm, which applies to “retail and retail establishments”. Provision of services “as well as” in commercial complexes “.