Culture ministers see extreme emergency

Berlin (dpa) – With the closure of theaters, operas, concert halls and cinemas, federal and state ministers of culture are seeing a “worsening of the extreme emergency in which the entire industry finds itself”.

The bridging aid planned by the federal government must “now be implemented quickly, unbureaucratically and effectively at short notice,” according to a message from Friday’s ministerial round.

“The situation is serious,” said the president of the conference of ministers of culture, the Bavarian art minister Bernd Sibler (CSU). “It is imperative that our cultural operators receive prompt and pragmatic support so that the consequences of the pandemic and its enormous effects on cultural and creative industries are mitigated as much as possible.” Art and culture are a central element of democratic society and could build bridges to return to normal after the crisis. “We have to preserve the rich and broad cultural landscape in Germany with many large and small institutions and cultural operators.”

Culture ministers urged federal ministers Olaf Scholz (Finance / SPD) and Peter Altmaier (Economics / CDU) to give due consideration to the cultural and creative industries in economic aid, because they depend to a particularly large extent on the effects of the coming and the previous closures, partially continuous, are affected ». Culture should not become a victim of the crisis.

Culture Minister Monika Grütters fears serious consequences for the cultural scene in the face of the crown’s new restrictions. “I am very concerned about the culture,” the CDU politician said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the dynamic nature of the infection forces us to take severe measures,” said Grütters. “But with all the understanding of the new regulations needed: the new closures are a real catastrophe for culture”.

Culture is more than just leisure and entertainment. “It’s not a luxury you can do without in difficult times.” Culture is “the necessary corrective in a living democracy. This is obviously what makes them systemically relevant. “

This is thousands of cinemas, private theaters, the whole stage, club or festival. Numerous employees are interested. “This is the existence of more than 1.5 million people who contribute more than 100 billion euros to the gross domestic product in value added in our country and who often work as self-employed workers,” Grütters said. Loss of income in cultural institutions should be compensated for with “fast, efficient and generous” and tailor-made funding for the many self-employed.

Meanwhile, the director of the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, Christoph Lieben-Seutter, expressed his understanding for the partial blockade and associated arrest in cultural life. “It’s a shame about the many good concerts in November, but I think the decision is basically the right way to keep the pandemic under control,” said Christoph Lieben-Seutter of the German news agency.

On the contrary, director Thomas Hengelbrock criticized the ban on cultural events and called for a different strategy. “Politicians think too short,” said Freiburg head Balthasar Neumann Choir and Ensemble of the “Badische Zeitung”. He assumes the number of infections will rise again in December. So you will find yourself facing the same situation again in January. Development has been halted since the summer.