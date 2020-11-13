Customer Analytics Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026

The Customer Analytics Market Forecast Report provides details analysis of Customer Analytics industry which will accelerate your business. Customer Analytics market report covers the current state of business and the growth prospects of the worldwide Customer Analytics Market. The Customer Analytics market report lists the leading competitors and provides the Industry pitfall and challenges, Growth potential analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Customer Analytics Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Customer Analytics Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Customer Analytics Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Customer Analytics Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Customer Analytics Market.

Global Customer Analytics Market is valued approximately at USD 8.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Customer analytics is a process in which data or information is collected from customer behavior to make business decision via predictive analytics and market segmentation. The data or information is beneficial for site selection, direct marketing and customer relationship management. Customer analytics helps organization to learn the benefits of cloud-based tools and elements like customer data source, data models, processing application, computing power, analytics model and data storage, which further helps them to improve decision making across operations. The need to understand customer buying behavior for a more personalized customer experience, rising competition between businesses and growing demand for improved customer satisfaction and advent of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business process automation to streamline marketing operations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of customer analytics by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2019, Abbott launched innovative new virtual assistant to support and engage pan-India sales force and its name is Maya. Maya is a BOT with a personality developed by SmartBots AI, and powered by Amazon’s LeX technology, it uses a voice or chat interface to communicate with employees in simple natural language and provides them the assistance as per customer needs. However, data privacy laws and protection of customer data critical for customer analytics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Customer Analytics market during the forecast period.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Google LLC

Adobe Inc.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Salesforce

SAS Institute

Teradata

NICE

Manthan

