Customer service in the Citizen Stores is more than 2.7 million by October. Government highlights effectiveness of pre-planning – Executive Digest

Citizen stores made more than 2.7 million personal visits between January and October of this year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Modernization of State and Public Administration.

Despite the restrictions on public attendance services imposed by the pandemic, stores have been pre-booked since they reopened on June 1 and after two months of closure following the state of emergency enacted on March 18.

Given that maintaining face-to-face presence and proximity is fundamental to ensuring access to public services, the government notes that it “has also made a bet, in consultation with local authorities, on the To expand the Citizen Spaces network and to expand the network The range of services in these branches, where it is already possible, for example, to renew and collect the Citizen Card (CC) “

In the first nine months of the year, Citizen Spaces made more than 760,000 calls, of which about 78,000 were CC renewals, he added.

There are currently 59 Citizen Stores and 698 Citizen Spaces spread across the country.

In parallel with the focus on proximity, the ministry highlights that the strengthening of digital public services will continue, which is becoming increasingly important in the face of the pandemic crisis and which enables citizens and businesses to access more than 200 services online without having to travel.

Around half a million services were performed on the ePortugal.gov.pt public service portal between January and October.