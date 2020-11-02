Customer service in the Citizen Stores is more than 2.7 million by October. Government highlights effectiveness of pre-planning – Executive Digest

Lojas de Cidadão made more than 2.7 million personal visits between January and October this year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Modernization of State and Public Administration.

Despite the restrictions on public attendance services imposed by the pandemic, stores have been pre-booked since they reopened on June 1 and after two months of closure following the state of emergency enacted on March 18.

Noting that maintaining face-to-face presence and proximity is fundamental to ensuring access to public services, the government notes that they “are also involved in communicating with local authorities in expanding the Citizen Spaces network and the expansion of the network has invested in offering services in these branches, in which, for example, it is already possible to renew and withdraw the citizen card (CC). “

In the first nine months of the year, Citizen Spaces made more than 760,000 calls, of which approximately 78,000 CC were renewed.

There are currently 59 Citizen Stores and 698 Citizen Spaces spread across the country.

In parallel with the commitment to proximity, the ministry highlights that the strengthening of digital public services will continue, which is becoming increasingly important in the face of the pandemic crisis and allowing citizens and businesses to access more than 200 services online without having to travel.

Between January and October, about half a million services were running on the ePortugal.gov.pt public services portal.