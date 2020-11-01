Cybercrime pays the female duo – Portugal – a house of 60,000 euros

They spent thousands on luxury brands and among the goods seized by the PFY is an Audi A7 (the cheapest version costs around 70,000 euros).

But the two women, 25 and 40, who are now in custody, had various opportunities to launder money from frauds on companies in Denmark and India. One, found the CM, was buying an apartment in Sintra for 60 thousand euros.

The house on behalf of the youngest was quickly sold. In total, they have received around 230,000 euros through a program in which the email of a responsible person in a company is broken into and payment requests are sent to other companies.

The news with a legitimate air caused them to deposit the funds into accounts of both network members and women.