Dancer tests positive for Covid-19, forcing the National Ballet Company to postpone performance debut – Society

A National Ballet Company (CNB) dancer who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus forced the “First time” show to be postponed and opened the new season, scheduled for Thursday at the Teatro Camões in Lisbon, the entity.

Contacted by the Lusa agency, a CNB source said that “after the dancer reported the test result, the group of dancers closest to him was prophylactically isolated according to the rules of the General Directorate of Health.”

The situation led to the postponement of the “Primeira vez” program, which was to be presented between Thursday and Sunday with two new creations by the Portuguese choreographers Marco da Silva Ferreira (“Corpos de Baile”) and Filipe Portugal (“Teu corpo meu eco echo”) . “), between a neoclassical and a contemporary aesthetic, influenced by urban dances.

The same source commented, “Although contact between dancers has been reduced to prevent contagion, due to the specifics of their work, they are still considered a risk group.”

With the postponement of the premiere of the shows planned for this week, the CNB will announce in the coming days how the public can request the return of the amount paid for the tickets or alternatively wait for the rescheduling and exchange for the new dates .

“The calendar is being readjusted,” said the same source of the national ballet company, noting that the other planned shows “Planeta Dança – A History of Dance in Chapters” by Sónia Baptista with the “First Chapter” will remain. “, in Almada, and” Segundo-Kapitel “, premiered at Teatro Camões, also in October because they were interpreted by another dance body.

Dedicated to children, adolescents and families, these shows are dedicated to the history of this universal language and the memory of the body with a new creation by Sónia Baptista who has worked on several educational projects.

While the “first chapter” of the project will be on stage on October 17th and 18th at the Teatro Municipal Joaquim Benite in Almada, the new creation “Segundo Chapter” will be repeated on October 24th at the Teatro Camões in Lisbon on October 7th and 8th November.

The season also includes the “Homework” program on November 20, 21 and 22, with new creations by Xavier Carmo / Henriett Ventura (“Algo_Ritmo”), Paul E. Visser (the documentary “Bow”) and Miguel Ramalho (” Symphony of Sorrows “) shows that, according to the CNB, this remains the case.