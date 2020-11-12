Dark energy

With the band Eskimo Callboy, Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler was one of the most successful German new metal musicians. Now the singer is starting a solo career as Ghostkid.

Castrop-Rauxel / Cologne.

It was the mix that made it: The fact that Castrop-Rauxel’s almost irreverent metalcore band Eskimo Callboy have been able to make their way from the mad chaos party troupe to the sought-after headliner on big festival stages over the past decade has been also due to the juxtaposition of technically clean, energy-consuming brutal music and overwhelming hyper-childish entertainment. It was actually predictable that these individual components would not grow quite as deeply in the adult lives of all involved – so it was only surprising by the time Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler, one of the two concise singers, announced his departure. in February of this year a new project starts. “I couldn’t identify with this style anymore,” he says. “Pure hedonism, this is no longer my life.”

You can hear that clearly in the new Ghostkid project, whose debut album is out on Friday: The Man Who Now Lives in Cologne Has Gotten More Serious, A Little More Direct – and, with that, he’s amazing across the board, rounder and best of his old band: Their first single with substitute “Sushi” further flattens Gaga’s old recipe for success. Biesler, however, appears to have taken the energy with him: the new pieces of Ghostkids are ugly soul grenades with explosive urgency, a pulsating human darkness of today that is repeatedly torn apart by rays of hope. There are certainly some Metalcore trademarks, but the cliché traps are clearly undermined. In this respect, Ghostkid is quite similar to Biesler’s stated role models Bring Me The Horizon, even if it’s hardened enough not to copy them – only the method of constantly breaking boundaries is the same. “I don’t set myself a goal, I just want to represent what’s going on in me,” he says, “It’s important for me to tell stories with all my heart. If you really feel things, you’ll grow beyond yourself!” This is why Ghostkid also works as a solo project despite a permanent support band: “When you have the last word, you can fully implement your ideas and tell them to the end. The only person I have to satisfy is me.”

