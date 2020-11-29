Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies

He gave birth to Darth Vader. David Prowse was the man behind the black mask. Now the actor has died after a short illness.

London (AP) – British actor David Prowse, who became known as the actor of the dark “Star Wars” character Darth Vader, has died according to media reports. He died at the age of 85, as did the British BBC on Sunday, citing an agent Thomas Bowington reported.

“May the Force always be with him,” Bowington said accordingly. Prowse died after a brief illness – a loss to “millions of fans around the world”.

His stature with a length of about two meters is said to have helped Prowse in his role as Darth Vader when the first “Star Wars” movie “Star Wars” was released in 1977. Darth Vader is found in the famous dark side movie series of the force and is the opponent of the hero Luke Skywalker.

In Darth Vader’s fight scenes, Prowse was replaced by fencer Bob Anderson, who died in 2012 at the age of 89. “Although he was famous for playing many monsters – to me and everyone who knew and worked with Dave, he was a hero in our lives,” Bowington said, according to the BBC.