Darwin prevents humiliation in Luz against Rangers football

Without defense, but with Darwin. This was the schizophrenic Benfica who was in Luz this Thursday and who managed to go from an almost certain defeat to a draw (3-3) against Rangers for the Europa League.

Anyone who saw the first 20 minutes would never have guessed the drama that followed on the rainy afternoon / night in Luz. After Bessa, Rafa still helped calm the eagle down in minute 2. Goldson’s own goal after a winger’s game that gave the prospect of a smooth game. Benfica completely dominated and could even have increased Pizzi’s score. But after 20 ‘everything changed. Otamendi was sent off for knocking Kent down when he went into the area and four minutes later Diogo Gonçalves returned the Scottish gift, now with a goal in his own goal.

Disoriented, the red defense returned a minute later to pour water. With the move that begins with Nuno Tavares, the ball goes to the other side of the Rangers attack. Kamara just had to bend in the middle to shoot with no chance for Odysseas, with the incredible passivity of Rafa, Diogo Gonçalves and Weigl. The Rangers took control by the break and were close to third for Kamara. The exclusion may explain something, but not the quality and positioning of the defensive sector, which never had the help of midfielders.

Jesus was not satisfied with the page and changed after the rest. However, everything seems to have stayed the same, especially since the 1-3 came soon afterwards and the responsibility for the new participants Grimaldo and Gilberto was taken over. He moved Jesus again, but right now. Darwin and Waldschmidt came in and brought the eagle to life. Rafa reduced after changing the Uruguayan-German duo. In conclusion, what few believed: Waldschmidt clears Darwin, who made the draw.

A result that is happy for the eagles who are 70 minutes behind. After a defeat and a draw, the difficult Sp. Braga follows (Sunday in Luz).

Game analysis

Positive: One passes, the other scores

The Waldschmidt-Darwin couple was decisive again after a game in Bessa that was canceled. In the 90th minute, the German isolated the Uruguayan for the draw. Great company.

Cons: More of the same

Defense without defense. After losing to Boavista (Liga), Otamendi, Vertonghen, Nuno Tavares, Diogo Gonçalves, Jardel, Grimaldo and Gilberto signed up and in what way.

Arbitration: No complications

Good decision by Gil Manzano in the exclusion of Otamendi on the 20th ‘although some doubts may arise about Kent’s position which was eventually overturned by the Argentine.

Player analysis

Darwin – He stepped in and revolutionized the game of Benfica. It is he who supports Rafa in 2-3 and equalizes, in a match where the result is much better than the performance which was bad.

Odysseas – No chance in all three goals.

Diogo Gonçalves – An own goal and passivity in the 2nd.

Otamendi – Childishly expelled. He is experienced enough to avoid the shortage.

Vertonghen – Drawn into general mediocrity.

Nuno Tavares – It started well but has gone down.

Weigl – Bad in long passes and too revealing.

Taarabt – Without imbalance and with a messy football.

Rafa – Not satisfied. He played Goldson’s own goal and scored the second.

Everton – Complicated and with primary football.

Pizzi – one shot. Sacrificed after the eviction.

Seferovic – away from the gate.

Jardel – No rhythm.

Gilberto – He came in tired.

Grimaldo – Distracted and hard kidney at the third gate.

Waldschmidt – Assists Darwin and is in 2nd goal.

“We were lost tactically”

“After Otamendi’s expulsion we suffered the own goal and were lost emotionally and tactically,” said Jorge Jesus in the analysis of the game, which he classified as “difficult”.

The Eagles manager has no doubt that the side accused Otamendis of expulsion and praised the reaction in the second half: “We were a team with a soul. I told the players we would score two or three goals but we could don’t fail. ” When Darwin entered and he was practically alone against the two centers, we reached 2-3 and then 3-3. “

At the end, Jesus spoke to Rafa with a raised finger: “I like to say ‘hot’. I congratulated him and told him that we will fight for the title with players like him.”

Rui Costa isolated

Rui Costa missed yesterday’s game because he was isolated due to close contact with a person suspected of having Covid-19. Benfica’s “vice” will not be in Sunday’s game with Sp. Braga either.