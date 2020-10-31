Darwin will lead Benfica’s trip to Bessa – Sport

Darwin Núñez’s physical condition worries the Benfica technical team, who found the CM, and aim to save him in the next game against Boavista. With the Reds recovering for four days since leaving for the Europa League last Thursday, the striker can even start at Bessa on Monday, but Jorge Jesus intends the Uruguayan to play on the smallest possible time, with Darwin being the starter in the last four Benfica games, where he added 333 minutes out of a possible 360 ​​- he failed just 27. Before there was a fifth meeting with the Uruguayan team, he played 45 minutes in Ecuador, a country where a high stance leads to superior physical wear and tear, which adds to the long journey back to Portugal. In the win (3-0) last Thursday against Standard Liège in the second half, Darwin lost physical freshness and freedom of movement and was replaced after 72 minutes. Knowing CM, Jesus is expecting a difficult game at Bessa so he won’t be ready to give up his main striker who should keep his title. If the result doesn’t allow you to take him out of the game prematurely, there is an option to bench him against Rangers next Thursday, November 5th, not least because a game with Sp. Braga takes place. Day 8.

Public is still unknown

Benfica still don’t know if they can have an audience when they receive the Rangers for the Europa League on Thursday. Contrary to the standard, 4875 people (7.5% of Luz’s capacity) were in the stands in one of the pilot tests for the return of the public to the stadiums. According to the CM, neither the incarnates nor the Portuguese Football Association have yet been informed by the Directorate-General for Health whether the public is allowed to be present. FC Porto, who host the Champions League in Marseille on Tuesday, are in the same situation.