«Dash & Lily»: Just what it takes for the Advent season

Just before Christmas, two teenagers are looking for love in New York. A novel adapted as a moving series.

Berlin (dpa) – When the first Christmas sweets appear on supermarket shelves, you moan loudly. That candy again!

But then it usually doesn’t take long and the first packages of speculoos and gingerbread are bought and eaten with pleasure. It’s similar to movies and series in the run up to Christmas – many of them are over the top and kitschy, but that’s exactly why they’re right.

The new Netflix series “Dash & Lily”, based on a novel, fits in well with this. It’s about two NYC teenagers who know each other in an unusual way in the days leading up to Christmas: Lily is a nerdy outsider with self-made clothes, shy but always in a good mood. She loves Christmas and finally wants to meet the only guy in the megalopolis who understands her.

That’s why he hides a red notebook with puzzles and homework in his favorite bookstore. There he discovers Dash, a boy from a wealthy family, surrounded by many friends and yet alone. He thinks Christmas is terrible, yet he gets involved in Lily’s game, and the red notebook is deposited in different places with mutual tasks and intimate thoughts over the next few days.

Sure, this story sounds trivial and predictable – and in practice it is. However, Dash and Lily and their approach quickly catch one. The way they dare to try new things, discover new worlds and find themselves in the process is told with original ideas and is fun. Also present are the two main actors Austin Abrams as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, who embody their characters with the right mix of uncertainty, curiosity and thirst for adventure.

Of course, the two young people have to overcome some obstacles on their way to each other. But that’s also part of it and doesn’t damage the charm of the eight-part series. Instead, it contributes to the comforting feeling that comes from the vision of “Dash & Lily”. This romantic comedy is sweet and kitschy, heartwarming and light entertainment, perfect for the Advent season.