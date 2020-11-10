Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

A business space of high repute, thriving immensely on the increasing complexity of managing massive data centers, the global data center colocation market of late, stands as one of the most outpacing industry verticals of all times. Additionally, the advent of IoT coupled with rapid penetration of big data and cloud technologies have prompted various end-use sectors to focus on structuring the physical infrastructure of IT services. Apparently, the overall IT spending in 2018 grew by 3.8 per cent due to increased spending by the cloud providers.

Colocation is gaining massive traction across the globe, amidst the organizations, and is being adopted with an intent of reducing the expenses pertaining to the management and building of the data centers.

A paradigm shift towards the colocation hosting by large enterprises and SMEs calls for huge preliminary investments which will foster the revenue scale of data center colocation market during 2019-2025. As per the market speculations put forth the worldwide data center colocation market is forecast to be pegged at USD 100 billion by the end of 2025.

Data center may be a virtual or physical repositories of a network’s most essential systems, ensuring unabated and proper functioning of the network. Moreover, as a multi-tenant facility, people from other companies may have access to colocation facility. As such, retail colocation is being highly sought-after in IT landscape.

Meanwhile, hyperscale data center dominated the conversation as hyperscale service providers spending surged 3.9% in 2018, thereby amounting to over US$ 3.65 trillion IT spending.

As things appear, 2019 persists to bring rigorous security standards and adoption of cutting-edge security techniques, software, tools across data center colocation market may be foreseen through 2025.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Colocation Market. They are as follows:

China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Unicom, Cogent Communications, Inc., CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, Internap Corporation, Interxion Holding NV, KDDI Corporation, Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd., Navisite, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Ltd., Rackspace Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., Zayo Group, LLC

The construction and maintenance of data centers remains out of the question for the enterprises that have budgetary constraints. In this regard, the small and medium sized enterprises have planned to shift to data center colocation services to store ample amounts of data.

Having said that, the small enterprises end-user segment is likely to witness a commendable growth in the data center colocation industry in the upcoming years. Scalability being an alarming concern for these enterprises, the data colocation services provide them an ease in structuring and maintaining the fundamental resources. The data center colocation industry trends from the SMEs would also foresee a significant growth over the forecast period probably due to the high security provision, all-round customer support, robust reliability, and compliance management.

Data center colocation industry is driven by a vast application spectrum predominated by the IT and telecom sector which is claimed to register robust adoption of the data center services and develop at a prodigious pace over 2019-2025. The wide scale adoption across the sector is attributed to the burgeoning demands for the storage of humongous volumes of data. The escalating demands for enhancing the efficiency across the business operation has established new avenues for the industry players.

