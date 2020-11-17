Data Center Infrastructure Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2024

A stringent regulatory framework speaks volume and has much to contribute in data center infrastructure market augmentation. With cyber-attacks becoming a global concern, various regulatory bodies have mandated guidelines to identify and continuously monitor potential vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure.

Companies partaking in data center infrastructure market therefore, now are extremely particular to develop solutions that are completely in compliance with regulatory standards. In this regard, recently Nlyte Software made its way to headlines, for receiving the much awaited approval for its DCIM solution from the Department of Homeland Security.

Data centers are finding immense application in multiple industrial sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and IT & telecom. In the age of digital transformation, businesses are turning towards advanced technologies to enhance their overall operations.

Shift towards technologies like big data and machine learning has created a heavy demand for data centers that can accommodate massive amounts of data. The BFSI sector in particular is making huge investments to drive the deployment and installation of data center facilities, primarily due to its offered agility and cost-effectiveness in numerous operations.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Market. They are as follows:

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, ClimateWorx International, Degree Controls, Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric S.E., Submer Technologies Sl., Vertiv Group Corporation, , Amazon.com, Inc., Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S/A, AT&T, Inc., Banco Santander, Equinix, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Interxion Holding N.V., Level , Communications, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telefonica S.A., Unisys, Verizon

Rising consumption of online video and audio content coupled with surging adoption of cloud, big data analytics and IoT solutions could stimulate the demand for data center infrastructure across North America. Lately, the region is experiencing a seismic shift in the number of streaming and OTT platform viewers.

Consumers are heavily demanding advanced video-on-demand services and solutions to easily access their favorite content. Companies like Netflix and Hulu are leading the streaming services market in the United States. Meanwhile, growing demand to overhaul public data centers and increasing presence of data center vendors could broaden the business horizon for data center infrastructure companies in North America.

