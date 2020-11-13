Data Center Interconnect Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2026

Data Center Interconnect Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Data Center Interconnect Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Data Center Interconnect Market. Data Center Interconnect Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

As moving to the next segment Data Center Interconnect Market report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Data Center Interconnect industry. The major vendors in the Data Center Interconnect market aggressively focused on enhancing their contributions to meet the business goal.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Data Center Interconnect is employed to connect two or more data centers. These are usually installed in an enterprise environment to help them achieve IT and business objectives. The interconnection can range over short, medium and long distances by using high speed packet optical connectivity. While for large operations DCI is used by the firms to connect their own data centers in the their extended enterprise infrastructures. The major advantage offered by this technology is the sharing of resources between data centers which aids in efficient operations and cost effectiveness. Other advantages offered by these are that they can pass workloads and work together offering high efficiency and while reducing process time. Hence with the rising number of data centers across the globe, the need for datacenter interconnect increases. As in February 2019 google announced a USD 13 billion investment in data centers in USA which is 4 billion more than the USD 9 billion investment in 2018. The company plans to establish new data centers in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma and other cities and expand the data centers in Seattle, Chicago and New York. Also, according to Cloud scene there are 1137 data centers in the region of which 244 are in Australia, 200 in Japan, 119 in India and 99 in China. Moreover, inclination towards reducing high band width and power consumption in the data centers further drives the market growth. Further, increasing demand for disaster recovery and data backup services to enable continuity in the businesses fuels the market growth. However, high initial investments and the distances between the data centers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, shift towards cloud-based services presents a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ciena Corporation (US)

NOKIA Corporation (Finland)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Juniper Network Inc. (US)

Infinera Corporation (US)

ADAVA Optical Networking SE (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Extreme Network (US)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK)

The objective of Data Center Interconnect market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Data Center Interconnect market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

