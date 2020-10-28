Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Current and Future Demand 2027 | Asetek, Inc., Chilldyne, Inc., LiquidCool Solutions and More

The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

The market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for eco-friendly data center solutions and its wide applicability in several industries.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the data center liquid cooling market are Asetek, Inc., Chilldyne, Inc., LiquidCool Solutions, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Allied-Control.com, Green Data Center LLP., Splitted-Desktop Systems, Silverback Data Center Solutions, CoolIT Systems, Inc., Condair Group, Coolcentric., Dynatron Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation IBM Corporation and others.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Need of heat management solutions as there are an increased number of devices that were damaged due to overheating.

Lack of specialized infrastructure is one of the restraints for the market.

In January 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (“ACT”), a designer and developer of thermal management solutions for customers, acquired Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Precision Cooling Business (“PCB”), a pioneer in supplying Pumped Two Phase Cooling products which are utilized for cooling of power electronics appliances. This would expand their product line, offering customers new and innovative designs and products.

If opting for the Global version of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

