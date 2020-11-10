Data Center Networking Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast 2020-2026

Rise in technological innovations as well as the adoption of digitalized technologies across several industries will drive data center networking market share over the forecast time period. Rapid transformation of healthcare facilities, education sector and banking & financial companies have relatively increased the use of data that has created a major need for storage.

This has led to the adoption of colocation services by numerous small businesses. There has been a considerable surge in the organizational data traffic as well as big data analytics across the globe, boosting data center networking market in the next few years.

Marketing activities in businesses and supply chain management have been increasingly demanding big data analytics for the processes related to manufacturing, delivery, production and distribution while also increasing the internet traffic. The .U.K. recorded 60.3 GB of average data traffic, per capita every month in 2016 and has been anticipated to record an increase of 157.6 GC in 2021.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2578

Latest innovations and incorporation of advanced technologies across myriad verticals have increased adoption of colocation services. Implementation of digital technologies across healthcare, education, and banking & financial sector has augmented the volume of data generated, which, in turn, has amplified the demand for efficient storage facilities.

In 2016, average data traffic per capita in the U.K. was noted to reach 60.3GB per month, which may ascend up to 157.6 GB by 2021. Growing dependency of organizations on data centers has been intensifying owing to the inflating data traffic. Consequently, the demand for data center networking solutions & services have been on the rise.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Networking Market. They are as follows:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Arista Networks, Inc., Avaya, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, VMware, Inc.

North America is expected to emerge as a key contributor in data center networking market owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The region is a frontrunner in the adoption of technologies, such as IoT, cloud, and big data analytics, especially the U.S. Several businesses transitioning to digital environments have given rise to the need for leveraging data center services, which has subsequently propelled the demand for data center networking services & solutions. Moreover, mushrooming of new businesses in Canada has augmented the need for data center services, thereby triggering data center networking market demand.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2578

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Data Center Networking Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends by component

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Ethernet switches

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Routers

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Servers

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5. Application Delivery Controllers (ADC)

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Professional services

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Managed services

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Data Center Networking Market, By Application

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Colocation

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Government

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.8. IT & telecom

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/data-center-networking-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com