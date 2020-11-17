Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

With data centers touted to be the miracle machines supporting critical IT infrastructure, data center rack & enclosure market seems to have registered an impressive growth in the recent years. Owing to the rapidly proliferating connected lifestyles, the use of data and connected devices has been staggering lately. In the United States, the number of devices and connections was 7.3 per person in 2015 and is expected to grow to over 12 per person in 2020.

The popularity of video continues to grow more than ever, with internet video reaching 4.8 exabytes by 2020 – more than a fourfold growth as compared to figures in 2015. By 2019, 83% of all data center traffic is expected to be in the cloud, quite overtly impacting data center rack & enclosure market trends.

Several organizations around the world are heavily relying on data centers. Growing deployment of such centers have driven the need for server racks that have proficient cable and heat management capabilities. These systems are mainly focused on providing proper airflow management. In a bid to fulfill growing demand, data center racks manufacturers have begun to develop new server racks that not only offer a mix of cold and hot air, but are also compact to fit into tight spaces.

Taking February 2020 for instance, Dell EMC released its new rack-in-a-box mini data center, which comes with a new streaming data platform solution to analyze and store incoming data. Dell’s latest offering has the ability to fit in a populated data center rack into its high temperature-resistant enclosure.

Proliferating demand for proficient data center infrastructure that can handle both data storage and networking is anticipated to boost the Europe data center racks & enclosure market over the forecast timeframe. Earlier in 2017, the region accounted for more than 28% of the global market share and is anticipated to register sizable growth by the end of 2024. Several manufacturers are developing innovative and technologically advanced server racks that can enhance the operations of big data companies.

