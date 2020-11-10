Data Center UPS Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2026 

Increasing occurrence of power surges could act as a major growth enabler for data center UPS market. In June 2017, British Airways (BA) cancelled more than 400 flights because of power surge in its data center. Such incidents highlight the importance of uninterrupted electrical power supply in data center facilities. With growing significance of UPS to manage power outage and ensure flawless operation, estimates that the data center UPS market could reach USD 5 billion valuation by 2026.

Over the past few years, tech companies worldwide are actively deploying data centers to store huge volumes of essential data. A 2017 report claims that around 400 hyperscale data centers currently exist across the globe, with 44% in the U.S., 8% in China followed by the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Basically, data centers include storage systems, network devices and servers that are rigged with ultra-miniature components which are vulnerable to unstable power conditions. For effective working of these data centers, companies are integrating advanced power management devices like UPS, battery monitoring equipment and intelligent rack PDUs to reduce PUE ratio and increase energy efficiency. Such systems offer secure and continuous power supply to data centers and protect them against power disruption.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/116

Online data center UPS systems are on the verge of becoming mainstream on account of its ability to offers effective power protection to network components. The system regulates power conditioning, frequency, voltage, and zero-time transfer to batteries during a power breakdown. It provides isolation between the mains supply load, eliminating input disturbances like blackouts, spikes and brownouts at the time of power conversion. With such significant capabilities, studies suggest that the online data center UPS market may hold a majority revenue share in the global market over the forthcoming years.

Medium size data centers are extensively constructed across hospitals, cable handling stations, commercial organizations, government and universities. These data centers are preferred on account of their fast and easy configuration and deployment. In fact, in 2019, edge colocation firm EdgeMicro introduced micro data centers in Texas, Tampa Bay, and North Carolina. Increasing deployment of medium size data centers may favor the demand for efficient UPS systems for power management and lower equipment failure rate.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center UPS Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Belkin International Inc., Clary Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intellipower Inc., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Power Innovations International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co., Ltd, Socomec, Toshiba Corporation, Vertiv Co., Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.

Strict government mandates to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints have propelled the adoption of energy efficient data center UPS market systems across North America. According to Cisco Systems, the region is expected to account for approximately 39% hyperscale data centers by 2021. Tech companies in North America are meanwhile adopting next-generation technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) which generates huge volumes of data, evidently pumping the demand for data center UPS systems.

Currently, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, and Delta Electronics are at the forefront of the data center UPS market. These firms are keenly focusing on developing advanced power management solutions for efficient data center operations. As a matter of fact, in 2017, ABB made some strides when it launched ABB Ability to offer management and automation solutions for data center in tandem with Intel DCM.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/116

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Data Center UPS Market, By Data Center Size

4.1. Key trends by data center size

4.2. Small data center UPS

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Medium data center UPS

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Large data center UPS

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by component, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by solution, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by service, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Data Center UPS Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends by component

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Standby (off-line) UPS

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3. Line interactive UPS

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.4. Online UPS

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Managed

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3. Professional

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Data Center UPS Market, By Application

6.1. Key trends by application

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Colocation

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Energy

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Government

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.6. Healthcare

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.7. Manufacturing

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.8. IT & telecom

6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/data-center-UPS-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com