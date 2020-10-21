Data Virtualization Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 |SAP, IBM, Informatica

AMA Latest publication of the Data Virtualization Comprehensive Study by Type (Open Source Data Integration Tools, Cloud-based Data Integration Tools), Application (Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Research and Academia, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Others), End-Use (Business Intelligence Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025” examines the market for Data Virtualization and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Data Virtualization, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Data virtualization is data integration technology. It contains data from multiple location formats and sources without duplicating the data to create a single “virtual” data layer that provides integrated data services to support a wide range of users and applications. Data virtualization can also be considered as a replacement for data warehousing and ETL (extracting, transforming, and loading). Data virtualization technology is an integral part of modern data architecture. This is primarily due to adaptability and the ability to quickly integrate new data sources and deliver information to business customers in real-time. It is widely used by companies to improve their IT infrastructure through competitive pricing, better performance, and a trusted environment. Companies are currently in high demand for data virtualization solutions because they can improve business operations and provide logical data warehousing and advanced data management capabilities. In contrast to the traditional extraction, transformation, and loading (“ETL”) process, the data stays in place and real-time access to the source system is granted for the data. This reduces the risk of data errors and data shifting through the workload that may never be used, and no attempt is made to impose the data on a single data model (an example of heterogeneous data is a federated database system). The technology also supports writing transaction data updates back to the source systems. To correct differences in source and consumer formats and semantics, different abstraction and transformation techniques are used. This concept and software are a subset of data integration and are widely used in business intelligence, data services with a service-oriented architecture, cloud computing, enterprise search, and master data management.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cost-Efficient Data Management Solutions among Enterprises In Order To Manage Huge Amount of Data Generated From Organizations on a Regular Basis

Increase in Generation of Huge Amounts of Data

Increasing Demand for Data Integration Software Tools

Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions by Enterprises In Order To Enhance Their Business Processes

Market Trend

High Adoption of Data Virtualization Solutions Due To the Presence of Established Data Virtualization Solution Vendors

A Rise in Generation of Huge Amounts of Data through Increasing Digitalized Infrastructure

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in Enterprise Data Management

Opportunities

Rise In Demand for Business Intelligence Tools among Small And Medium Enterprises Is Anticipated To Create New Opportunities

Rapid Development and Innovation in the Field Of Data Management System

Growing Awareness among End-Users Are Expected To Create New Opportunities

Challenges

Reluctance among Enterprises to Invest In Advanced Solutions

How is the Scope of the Study is defined:

Type (Open Source Data Integration Tools, Cloud-based Data Integration Tools), Application (Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Research and Academia, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Others), End-Use (Business Intelligence Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications)

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Data Virtualizationvendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, productsspecification &comparisons matrixwith recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Informatica LLC (United States), Denodo Technologies Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Cisco, Inc. (United States), Red Hat, Inc. (United States), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), VMware, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAS Institute (United States) and Information Builders (United States).

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covidi.e in last few months of 2020.

