Datafolha: Eduardo Paes leads, Crivella and Martha Rocha

On Thursday (5), Datafolha published a poll on voting intentions for the city of Rio de Janeiro. Former Mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM), who appeared with 28% in the last poll, has now risen to 31% in terms of the preference of voters in the capital. The current mayor, Marcelo Crivella (Republican) has 15% and is technically linked to candidate Martha Rocha (PDT) who has 13%. Benedita da Silva (PT) has 8%.

Then Datafolha, who polled 1,064 voters between November 3rd and 4th, shows Luiz Lima (PSL) with 5%, while Renata Souza (Psol) and Bandeira de Mello (Rede) each have 3%. Paulo Messina (MDB), Clarissa Garotinho (professionals), Cyro Garcia (PSTU) and Fred Luz (Novo) each have 1%.

Respondents who cast a white or zero vote make up 16%, those who don’t know or have not responded are 2%. The candidates Glória Heloiza (PSC) and Suêd Haidar (PMB) had less than 1% in the poll. Henrique Simonard (PCO) was not mentioned.

Second round

Datafolha did some simulations of the second round in which Crivella, Martha and Benedita compete against Eduardo Paes, who leads the research. See the scenarios:

Eduardo Paes 53% x 25% Crivella (white / null: 21%; don’t know: 1%)

Eduardo Paes 44% x 38% Martha Rocha (white / null: 16%; don’t know: 2%)

Eduardo Paes 48% x 27% Benedita da Silva (white / zero: 24%; don’t know: 1%)

Rejection

Datafolha tested the candidate’s rejection by asking voters who they wouldn’t vote at all. Crivella has the highest rejection rate (57%), followed by Eduardo Paes (33%), Benedita (30%), Clarissa Garotinho (29%), Cyro Garcia (13%), Martha Rocha (11%) and Luiz Lima (8 %), Messina (8%), Fred Luz (7%), Renata Souza (6%), Glória Heloiza (6%), Suêd Haidar (6%), Bandeira de Mello (6%), Henrique Simonard (5% ). Voters who would reject all candidates and would vote for none are 4%.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Eduardo Miranda