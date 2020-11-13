DATS Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2026
DATS Market Trends covers the companies' data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis.
The report thoroughly covers the DATS market by type, applications and regions.
DATS Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns.
Global DATS Market to reach USD 6620.8 million by 2025. Global DATS Market valued approximately USD 728 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major drivers of the dynamic application security testing market include the increasing degree of business risks due to application vulnerabilities, stringent government regulations, increasing sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of third-party applications.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- IBM, Micro Focus, Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, Accenture, Pradeo, Rapid7, Tieto, Trustwaven
The objective of DATS market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Major Highlights from Table of contents:
Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape
- Company market share
- DATS Market Competitive analysis of key market players
- Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors
Chapter 2. Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product portfolio
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope
- Methodology
- Initial data exploration
- DATS Market Statistical model and forecast
- Industry insights and validation
- DATS Market Scope
- Definition
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 4. Executive Summary
- DATS industry 360º synopsis – 2025
- DATS Business trends
- Region trends
Chapter 5. DATS industry Insights
- DATS Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape 2025
- Industry Pitfalls and Challenges
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- DATS Market Growth potential analysis
