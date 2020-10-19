Days come with heavy rain and the possibility of flooding: seven tips for driving safely on wet roads – Society

Driving in the rain can be a challenge for many drivers, especially the less experienced, who acquire routines on dry roads that then do not apply to wet roads. This time of year is inherently more accident prone, so we’ve put together a few tips to help reduce the risk of traveling “under” rain. Now look:

Road conditions. The rain carries rubbish, dirt and even oil that has accumulated on the side of the road to the transit routes. This considerably reduces the grip on the ground and increases the risk of accidents considerably. Therefore, you need to reduce speed and avoid sudden and aggressive movements.

Distance to the front car. This rule is fundamental and applies to any route on which it circulates. On wet roads, the grip is significantly lower, so that the braking time and the distance to stopping are also greatly increased. For this reason, and in your own defense, it is recommended that you keep your distance from the car in front of you.

Keep the windows clear. The chances of the windows misting up on rainy days are very high as the temperature inside your car may be much higher than outside. Therefore, you should always leave the windows thawed so as not to impair your view. It may seem like a simple tip, but do believe that driving with the car windows and the side mirrors fogged increases the chance of an accident exponentially.

It’s also important to keep in mind that at this time of year the wiper blades will need to be replaced because if the rubber wears out, they won’t be able to remove all of the water that builds up on the windshield.

Watch the lights. The so-called “rainy weather” is inevitably darker than a “normal” day. Therefore, driving with the lights on (center) is important to see where you are going and to make yourself visible.

It is also very common (especially on cars of a certain “age” …) that the headlights get “dull” and this is directly related to the effectiveness of the lights. But that doesn’t mean I have to change them. There are many products available to clean them up and solve this problem.

Water leaves. What should I do? If you are driving on a rainy day, taking a sheet of water is inevitable. There is not much you can do, but be aware that there are more correct ways than others to address these enormous concentrations of water that build up on the road.

If you notice a body of water, take your foot off the accelerator and do not brake sharply. Braking or accelerating significantly increases the risk of an accident. However, if you brake hard, you must still control the steering. It is so that in the past the wheels locked when braking and the cars went straight ahead. Now the cars with ABS systems can “obey” the steering.

Brakes. Brakes are essential for the proper functioning of a car. And even if you always have to pay attention to the condition of the brake pads and discs, this care must be increased in rainy weather.

Tires. We left the most important element at the end. After all, it is the tires that “connect” your car to the asphalt. However, it remains one of the aspects that drivers pay less attention to.

It doesn’t matter if you have a car that can achieve incredible “performance” if you don’t have tires that meet the standards and specifications recommended by the manufacturer itself.

When the tire depth is less than 1.6mm (although there are manufacturers who set the limit at 2mm) the problems begin. A worn rubber increases the risk of “aquaplaning”, loss of grip and the risk of accidents. And in rainy weather, it can make all the difference whether you have an accident or not.

Are the tires all the same? No they are not. Like buying a device, new tires are accompanied by a European label that contains three basic data: rolling resistance, grip on wet surfaces and, finally, noise level.

Resistance. The higher the rolling resistance, the higher the fuel consumption and the higher the CO2 emissions. This “measure” is indicated by letters ranging from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient). The difference between a class A tire and a class G tire can reach 0.5 l / 100 km.

Adherence. The second is sticking to wet surfaces. It is also indicated by letters from A to G. And in an emergency situation a higher “rating” can make the difference, see now: In an emergency braking at 80 km / h, the same car brakes 18 meters earlier if it is equipped with class A tires instead of class G tires.

Noise. It is the final parameter that determines the choice of a tire, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less important. This is a quality of life criterion, as tires are responsible for a large part of the noise that “comes out” of a car. This criterion has three classes, represented by one sound wave (highest grade), two or three (lowest grade). Tires that are classified as less loud are those that produce a noise below 68 dB, with the loudest tires producing up to 74 dB.

What are these numbers on the tires? In addition to the label above, all tires contain written information to help us make the best possible choice.

The first of the numbers defines the dimensions that need to be adjusted as per the recommendations of your automaker. On the tire there is the following inscription: XXX / XX R XX (215/60 R 16, in the case of the tire we used to illustrate this example).

As the illustration itself shows, the first number refers to the tire width in millimeters. The second is again the percentage relationship between height and width, and the third shows the rim diameter in inches. The letter “R” corresponds to the structure with which the tire was built: radial.

Then “95W” appears. 95 is a number corresponding to a load index (found in universal tables) and W indicates a speed code corresponding to the maximum speed that the tire in question will allow.

Other data that must be taken into account are the year the tire was manufactured. It is marked with four numbers, the first two corresponding to the week and the two corresponding to the year. The same is true, if it is marked 2216 on the tire, it means that it was made in week 22 of 2016. This information is particularly useful for anyone thinking of buying used tires.

Knowing how to read the label and tire information is important when purchasing. But that does not mean that his “work” ends as soon as he assembles it in the workshop. Like other elements of your car, they require proper maintenance in order to remain suitable for your vehicle. Therefore it is important to control the air pressure frequently.