DCIM Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

The DCIM market has emerged as one of the fastest developing sectors in the technological landscape in recent years. Growing data center IP traffic from the ongoing trend of cloud migration is set to foster his growth in coming years.

In fact, according to a report by Cisco Systems, the worldwide data center IP traffic is estimated to rise up to 19.5 ZB by 2021 from the previous 6.0 ZB per year recorded in 2016.

Additionally, increasing need for intelligent physical infrastructure to support IT assets is emerging as another major factor that is set to drive DCIM market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rise in number of business and consumers applications is supporting the dominance of cloud services globally. Rising web traffic due to extensive usage of social networking, internet searches, and video streaming along with business applications, such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and digital analytics applications, have given rise to the need for efficient data management, which, in turn, has triggered the need for efficient data management. Given the exponential rate of data generation, continuous investments are being poured into the establishment of hyperscale data centers.

This is further propelling the demand for efficient monitoring & evaluation of these hyperscale data center infrastructure & components, thereby supplementing DCIM market share.

In 2018, Facebook, the social media giant announced investment of over USD 750 million for the construction of a hyperscale data center facility in Atlanta. Additionally, Cisco Global Cloud Index, 2015–2020 estimates indicated that the number of hyperscale data center facilities across the globe is expected to grow to 628 by 2021, which was 338 in 2016, with maximum activities cornered majorly in the US and China, followed by Japan, the U.K., and Germany.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the DCIM Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Inc., Cormant, Inc., Dell Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Modius, Inc., Nlyte Software, NTT DATA Corporation, Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Reichle & De-Massari Holding AG, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, STULZ GmbH, Sunbird Group, Vertiv Co, Vision Solutions, Unisys Corporation

Surging adoption of IT services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), colocation & data center services, Platform as a Service (PaaS), & cloud computing has resulted in greater demand for managed services. Managed services are essential for securing and managing these crucial IT services.

Managed service providers offer total control of inventory and IT infrastructure assets. Also, outsourcing these solutions offers several benefits, such as enhanced power tracking, planning & management, control & operational optimization, reporting capabilities, and capacity utilization. In 2018, managed services accounted for more than 35% of the DCIM market share.

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

