Dead: To honor the dead and avoid agglomerations, CNBB

The National Bishops’ Conference of Brazil (CNBB) and the Catholic Unit Cáritas Brasileira took the initiative to propose that the Brazilian people plant trees in honor of the dead on November 2nd, All Souls Day. In addition to avoiding traditional conurbations in cemeteries, the aim is also to preserve the environment due to fires in some regions of the country.

Religious organizations are proposing “national motivation as a proposal, not just for Catholics but for those who are homesick and affected by environmental degradation,” said Bishop Joel Portella Amado, CNBB general secretary, in a note.

The suggestion is to plant native trees and food trees from each region.

Covid deaths are approaching 160 thousand

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 157,397 deaths from the Covid-19 were registered throughout the state by Monday, 6 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also on Monday, for the second time this year, Ceará and Bahia determined a state of public calamity due to the Covid-19. The decrees of the two federal states were recognized by the federal government with official status in the Federal Official Gazette.

In practice, the measure facilitates access to public funds for measures to combat the pandemic and reduces bureaucracy. Bahia is the third Brazilian state where most of the Covid-19 cases are recorded in absolute terms. Ceará is third in the number of deaths.

Brazil interrupts the course of falling new cases

Consolidated numbers for the week ended October 24th show the country failed to sustain the decline in new cases it has seen for over a month. According to Conass, the total of the period reached 165,277. The previous week, pollutant growth was below 150,000, a scenario that has not been seen since May.

Even so, death certificates grow less weekly, a movement that has been observed since mid-September. For two weeks now, the numbers have been below four thousand every seven days. In the period ending on the 24th, 3,228 fatal cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Brazil.

