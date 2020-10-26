Decorative Concrete Market Review: In-Depth Analysis, Research Forecasts To 2026

Escalating consumer inclination towards aesthetically appealing house interiors will offer impetus to decorative concrete market growth in the ensuing years. Renovation and remodeling activities are on the rise due to changing architectural trends on a global scale, which is inducing massive decorative concrete market industry. Concretes have high thermal resistance, excellent heat ventilating properties and are highly durable, which will propel decorative concrete industry demand in the near future.

According to a comprehensive research report, decorative concrete market size is anticipated to surpass $23.8 billion by 2026.

How will residential sector impel decorative concrete industry growth?

Population boom on a global scale has subsequently spurred residential construction across the world. Appealing floor and wall designs are gaining popularity in construction and renovation of houses, which, in turn, has generated massive decorative concrete industry demand. Decorative concrete is available in many designs and textures within an affordable price range, which has favored product penetration in residential construction.

How floors application influence decorative concrete market trends?

Commercial and residential buildings are moving towards casual designs from formal architecture. Decorative concrete is available in various colors to complement floor color with interior design. Floors observe high foot traffic, so they require enhanced slip resistance and a high degree of abrasion. The mixture of concrete and aggregates improves functional capability of floors and thus are extensively utilized for application in floors.

Which factors are driving exposed decorative concrete industry outlook?

Exposed concrete possesses high durability and offers aesthetic appeal to structures, which is supporting product penetration across various applications. They are available in various designs to complement several types of interior designs. Exposed concrete reduce maintenance costs and need minimum care owing to their high durability. Also, heat ventilation of exposed concrete is excellent, which is likely to bolster decorative concrete industry demand in residential and non-residential construction.

How will Asia pacific emerge as a major competitor in decorative concrete market?

Rising disposable income across Asia Pacific region has resulted in massive upsurge in residential construction activities, especially renovation of existing structures. Added to this, governments of the region are outlaying massive amounts for infrastructural development. In June 2019, the government of China announced investment of more than $100 billion for reconstruction and renovation of 300,000 public rental houses, 1.9 million dilapidated houses, and 6.26 million shantytown units. Such huge investments directed towards infrastructure development will fuel Asia Pacific decorative concrete market demand.

How will companies endeavoring to expand their procurement capacities influence decorative concrete industry outlook?

Several decorative concrete market participants have been focusing on the extension of raw material procurement capacities in order to eliminate reliance on third-party suppliers. For example, in May 2019, Boral declared completion of Orange Grove Quarry in Perth, Australia. USD 33 million was invested in the expansion project, which is expected to increase efficiency by 30% and help the company procure raw materials effectively. Some other notable decorative concrete companies include HeidelbergCement and LafargeHolcim.