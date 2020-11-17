Deep and mature: Annenmaykantereit surprises with her third album “12”

The trio is one of the most popular German bands at the moment. Now he has released a third unannounced album: From crisis to crisis. Wear that?

2020 isn’t exactly without surprises. We all have to contend with the big and nasty Corona permanent miracle bag, but at least some sparkling stones got lost in it. Some bands have made the need for lockdown a virtue, have come up with new songs and sometimes released them spontaneously, apart from the usual marketing mechanisms. In shy English with accents, Henning May invited for a short YouTube stream Monday night. At the end of this Tuesday, a new Annenmaykantereit album was suddenly available on digital platforms. (The CD and vinyl of the opera entitled “12” will follow at the end of November.) The surprise should comfort even the unusual, actually large tour: the Cologne company held its last regular concert in Chemnitz at the beginning of March.

“12” is unequivocally a product of the block, to a large extent initially created remotely in work at home and reunited during the somewhat relaxed early summer. As a result, album number three works more somber and thoughtful than its predecessors. “For humans it beats 12”, says the intro, in the following songs the plastic islands mix with Moria, Hanau and closed pubs. The arbitrariness is only about the daily flow of messages, about the lingering shock about what the news and the life situation has in store for young people this year who have actually swam into Western lightheartedness. The musicians with their typical student charm allow themselves to be audibly carried away by the situation without celebrations or festivals: “The days get longer, the room gets smaller”. From a lyric point of view, “12” needs a few attempts to turn luxury issues into a serious youthful desire to get together, to convert the topics of the shared flat or Facebook meme level into subtle self-reflective poetry. . At one point they say “The money will flow, even the tears” – and this says much more than the previously proven cliché “The dream is only ever borrowed”. But “12” doesn’t just want to be pessimistic, it follows the emotional waves of the year and therefore also has moments of sigh of relief. In the “late summer rain” the sun suddenly furrows, in “Paloma” the desire for summer carefree almost leads to success.

Otherwise, Annenmaykantereit have managed to keep the artisan playfulness of their street music pop interspersed with piano melancholy and yet remarkably mature: the fear of professional pop arrangement has disappeared – thanks also to Markus Ganter, one of the guarantors of the quality of the new German Music.

Despite all the depth of thought and musical maturity, “12” remains an impulsive album, and this proves to be a strength here, a weakness there: many short songs seem like good ideas, but not finished. The feelings of the current Corona year are reliably captured, which will reap many. But with any luck, over the next year, it will all feel like a piece of the past that you want to leave behind.