Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size Rising Significant 30.2% CAGR  by 2026

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market study now available with Market Study Report, LLC, is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report on the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is inclusive of important data such as the advantages and disadvantages of products offered by different organizations. A collection of details pertaining to the competitive scenario of the market in tandem with upstream and downstream channels established by the market players has been documented in the report.

Deep packet inspection is a type of data processing that assesses the data part and the header of a packet that is being forward over a computer network through an inspection point. It usually weeding out any non-compliance to protocol, intrusions, viruses, spams, and any other definite criteria to block the packet from passing through the inspection point. Deep packet inspection is also used to decide when a certain packet is redirected to an alternative destination. With the emergence of new technologies, deep packet inspection became feasible.

Since it became more comprehensive and complete, more comparable to collecting up a book, and reading it from cover to cover. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is poised to grow at sustainable rate despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is setting unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable home network security thereby, demand for deep pack inspection is expected to increase. Furthermore, increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, rapid rise in adoption of regulatory and data protection laws and increasing IP traffic due to adoption of high-speed broadband globally are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Unraveling the competitive landscape of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market:

The report examines the competitive scope of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market and enlists the major contenders, namely,

Huawei

Arbor

Cisco

Allot Communication

Qosmos

Bivio Network

CloudShield

R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

Sandvine

Procera

An exhaustive company profile, alongside the information regarding the product offerings, production graph, and revenue accounted for by each company is entailed in the report.

It also unveils the details about prices trends followed and gross margins recorded by each manufacturer, in consort with the market share held by them over the forecast period.

An overview of the regional terrain of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market:

As per the report, the geographical outlook of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East and Africa.

The study delivers data about the projected growth rates registered by each regional market during the analysis timeline.

Inference regarding the production volume, market share held, and renumeration accounted by each topography in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market over the forecast period is made.

The report further elucidates the regional market summary in terms of consumption value and volume, along with the price trends and profit margins to enable the stakeholders to make quick and informed decisions.

Elaboration on other important pointers of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market report:

By Type:

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

By Application:

Government

Internet Service Provider

Enterprises

Education

Details about the volume projections as well as product segment valuation for each product type are outlined in the report.

It also encompasses information about the production volume, market share, and growth trend followed by each product type over the projected timeframe.

An exhaustive summary of market share held by each application, alongside the expansion rate registered for the estimated duration is given in the report.

