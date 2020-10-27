Defense attorney asks military police

The Office of Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro (DP-RJ) sent a letter to the state military police questioning police operations in Manguinhos, Catumbi and Jacarezinho in recent weeks. One of the actions led to the death of 23-year-old university student Caio Gomes Soares (20) last Tuesday.

Except in situations deemed exceptional, police operations in Rio communities will be suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic established by the Supreme Court (STF). In a vote in early August, the Supreme Court justices upheld the order issued by Minister Edson Fachin.

“The Public Defense Office is following with concern the recent episodes of violence, such as the death of young Caio in his home, in connection with police operations. Given the decision of the STF, including the suspension of police operations during the pandemic, we request information from the military police, “Deputy Attorney General Paloma Lamego said in a note.

Last week the Brazilian Public Safety Forum published the yearbook with data for 2020. In Rio de Janeiro, in this first half of 2020, despite the pandemic and the reduced number of people walking the streets in the first few months of isolation According to the State Security Secretary, 775 people died as a result of police operations.

Regarding the letters asking for explanations about the operations, the Public Defender’s Office reported that the requirements due to the occupation of the Viradouro complex in Niterói, metropolitan area, were made to local battalions, the Special Operations Command and the General Staff forwarded.

“We will be able to understand which concept is used for the exceptional cases of these measures to determine compatibility, appropriateness and coherence of this concept. From then on we can provoke the STF if the decision is not adhered to,” he added General.

