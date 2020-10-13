Defense Cyber Security Market Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity Forecast To 2027

Cybersecurity is the protection of internet-connected systems, comprising hardware, software and data, from cyber-attacks. A more connected defense and intelligence world means that warfighters receive more information faster and more precisely than ever. Increasing severity of cyber-attacks on military/government organizations and increasing government initiatives to secure critical data are some key aspects that will drive the defense cyber security market. Lack of technical knowledge and expertise will act as a restraint for the defense cyber security market. Also, the rise in adoption of machine-to-machine technologies in the defense domain has led to the growth of the defense cyber security market in the past decade.

The report aims to provide an overview of defense cyber security with detailed market segmentation by solution, component, and deployment. The global defense cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the defense cyber security market and offers key trends and opportunities in cyber security market.

The List of Companies:

1. Airbus

2. BAE Systems

3. Cisco Systems Inc

4. General Dynamics

5. IBM Corporation

6. Lockheed Martin

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Raytheon

9. Thales S.A.

10. The Boeing Company

The defense cyber security market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and deployment. On the basis of solution, market is segmented as data protection management, incident response management, and cyber analytics and threat detection solutions. On the basis of component, market is segmented as product, solution, service and support. On the basis deployment, market is segmented as on-premises, and cloud.

A rise in number of cyber threats and the beginning of solutions exactly to defense and safety is expected to drive the defense cyber security market over the forecast period. Cyber threats are more stubborn, smarter, and heavily focused on protected and high-value assets. The defense forces across the globe are continuously working hard to secure these data through various solutions, which is driving the defense cyber security market over the past years. Rise in risk of the cyber threat to critical infrastructures by structured criminal groups followed by technological improvement in the cyber security industry are the major drivers for defense cyber security market.

Expansion in spending on services programs for R&D of cyber safety solutions for the battle-ground communication systems is also expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. One of the main trends supporting expansion within the defense cyber security market is the initial stage of defense-specific security software. Additionally, countries like India have also started investing heavily in developing cyber security systems to protect critical data.

The report also includes the profiles of defense cyber security market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

