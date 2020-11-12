Defense Ground Support Equipment Market by Latest Trends and Regional Demand Prospects to 2026

The defense ground support equipment market is gaining significant traction on account of surging demand for combat aircraft. Military aircraft manufacturers are actively investing in new ground support equipment to benefit their latest models. For example, the latest fifth-generation of F-35A requires more sophisticated set of support equipment compared to traditional combat aircraft.

Escalating requirement for multipurpose & compact ground support equipment, primarily to lower overall support operation cost, would drive defense ground support equipment market size. The defense sector is essentially required to be equipped with the most sophisticated form of military equipment, ranging from combat-ready jets to ground support systems.

In order to get a hand on the most advanced defense equipment, countries worldwide are implementing several initiatives like expanding their defense expenditure or taking part in aircraft procurement activities.

Technological advancement and upgradation of existing combat aircraft fleets is further complementing the adoption of defense ground support equipment. The defense ground support equipment market is estimated to cross USD 0.6 billion by 2026.

However, growing emergence of next-generation aircraft that are rigged with advanced systems that are capable of minimizing ground support operations could hinder defense ground support equipment market growth. Innovation in the technological landscape has allowed aircraft manufacturers to build combat-ready fighter jets that do not require heavy ground support.

Citing an instance, earlier in 2001, Dassault systems introduced a fighter jet dubbed Rafale which now, after continuous modifications, comes with indigenous operational abilities. Apparently, the latest aircraft upgrade involves Optronics that is cooled by a closed-loop nitrogen circuit, built-in auxiliary power unit (APU), and OBOGS (on-board oxygen generation system), which further removes the need for dedicated nitrogen supply, ground power unit and ground support instruments for liquid oxygen re-filling.

Apart from this, rising demand for multipurpose ground support equipment to mitigate operational cost is accentuating defense ground support equipment market expansion. In 2018, Aviation Ground Equipment Corporation bagged a contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver a multi-output diesel-powered ground power unit to promote its JSF F-35 program. This GPU could deliver voltage varying from 28.5VDC to 72kW for all types of aircraft. Additionally, while being in par with all military standards, these new devices require less maintenance and are easy to operate.

Despite such innovations, several industry players in the defense ground support equipment market have started to implement new technologies to support next-gen fighter jets and special mission aircraft. Currently, Enersys, Cavotec SA, Tronair, Guinault, JBT Corporation, ITW GSE and Rheinmetall AG are at the forefront of the defense ground support equipment industry. These firms are exploring various expansion strategies like collaborations or long-term contracts with federal authorities for the creation of high-quality support equipment.